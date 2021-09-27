Some 500 years later, Zeno, an American soldier from Idaho, is captured during the Korean War. He has only the most anxious understanding of his own sexuality, but in a North Korean prison camp, he befriends a handsome British soldier who used to teach classics in England. “Of all the mad things we humans do, there might be nothing more humbling, or more noble, than trying to translate the dead languages,” Zeno’s friend says. “But in the attempt, in trying to drag something across the river from the murk of history into our time, into our language: that was the best kind of fool’s errand.”