5. Bridgerton by Julia Quinn - 9780062424037 - (Avon)
6. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn - 9780062424075 - (Avon)
7. To Sir Phillip, With Love by Julia Quinn - 9780062424112 - (Avon)
8. Forever Bold by Kathleen Brooks - 9781943805457 - (Laurens Publishing)
9. When He Was Wicked by Julia Quinn - 9780062424136 - (Avon)
10. The Invitation by Vi Keeland - 9781951045425 - (C. Scott Publishing Corp.)
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.