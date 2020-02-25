5. Open Book by Jessica Simpson - 9780062899989 - (Dey Street Books)
6. The Other Mrs. by Mary Kubica - 9781488099601 - (Park Row Books)
7. American Dirt (Oprah’s Book Club) by Jeanine Cummins - 9781250209771 - (Flatiron Books)
8. Dominik by Sawyer Bennett - No ISBN Available - (Big Dog Books, LLC)
9. Defiant Queen by Meghan March - 9781943796038 - (Meghan March LLC)
10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.