As the obstacles, emergencies and missed connections mount up, Fogg and his newly hired valet Passepartout find their resolve and cleverness tested to the full. Much of the book’s frequent humor derives from culture clash, as the volatile Passepartout gets into trouble by misunderstanding foreign ways while the majestically indifferent Fogg simply concentrates on his timetable: “He was not travelling, he was describing a circumference.” Nonetheless, the severely self-disciplined Englishman — as logical and dispassionate as Sherlock Holmes or Star Trek’s Spock — is repeatedly forced to break out of his shell, whether by rescuing Aouda, a rajah’s beautiful Parsee widow, or by risking the loss of his wager, as well as his life, by saving Passepartout from Sioux warriors, or, through that most common way of enlarging one’s horizons, by falling in love. That the woman is of another race even shows Verne’s hero flouting widespread British prejudice.