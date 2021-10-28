Solomon uses a fraught mother-daughter phone conversation to deftly set up the conflicts to come. Winn has just lost a primary bid to unseat a longtime state representative, and Liselle has been told by an FBI agent that her husband is about to be indicted for unspecified “irregularities.” She’s ostensibly called to ask if she should cancel the dinner party for donors scheduled for that evening — “You want to know if you should throw a party to thank these people who had nothing better to do with their money and time than to help you delude yourselves?” Verity responds — but really, Liselle admits to herself later, she calls because “no matter how distant, abusive, judgmental, unloving and useless one’s mother was, one called her when things fell apart.” Verity’s advice, blunt and unwanted, frequently voices Liselle’s repressed feelings; she too thought Winn was deluded to run for office, and when her mother suggests that in addition to the dinner party “you can go ahead and cancel this marriage,” it’s apparent that this is in the back of Liselle’s mind. She hangs up on her mother and impulsively dials another number to leave a mysterious one-word message for a woman named Selena.
Having piqued our curiosity, Solomon whisks us to preparations for the dinner party, tipping her hat to Virginia Woolf’s “Mrs. Dalloway” as she anatomizes the discomfiting class and racial distinctions embodied in the daughter of Liselle’s Mexican housekeeper, a PhD candidate and immigration rights activist there to serve and clean up the catered meal. The novel’s structure also echoes “Mrs. Dalloway,” moving in and out of the past as the dinner party provides a present-day forum for Solomon’s witty depiction of a racially mixed, decidedly well-to-do group’s freighted social interactions in the still hopeful days of Barack Obama’s second term.
Interspersed with the increasingly awkward dinner party scenes are flashbacks that trace Liselle’s trajectory from West Philly and her relationship with Selena. In these poignant yet often bitingly funny chapters, Solomon affirms her descent from the African American foremothers who claimed the Black female experience as their literary turf in the second half of the 20th century. She name-checks among others Toni Morrison’s “Sula” and Audre Lord’s “Zami” (which provides a key to the novel’s title) as she depicts the heated affair of two young Black women whose academic achievements have propelled them uncomfortably into a seat of White privilege.
They meet in 1994 at Bryn Mawr. Liselle is a senior, “the only Black girl who ran with the boldest” lesbians. Selena, a new student, quickly falls into bed with her and almost as quickly reveals herself to be abnormally sensitive to the world’s woes. Everything from the genocide of Native Americans to the rape of a 2-year-old afflicts her so personally that she can’t watch the news or take history classes. Her intensity proves too much for Liselle after four months, but their affair leaves a lasting imprint on both women, who see each other off and on for the next 14 years as Selena cycles in and out of mental hospitals and Liselle’s drive to escape “a life like her mother’s” leads her to Winn, a lawyer from an affluent Connecticut family equally eager to flee his roots. Meanwhile, the dinner party staggers toward its end, and the novel closes abruptly with important plot strands left dangling.
Liselle is an appealing, believably imperfect protagonist, intelligent and perceptive yet apparently unable to extricate herself from a life she no longer really wants. Seen through her eyes, the dinner party guests and other subsidiary characters, including her maddening mother and her bored co-workers at a dead-end post-college job, are vividly drawn with economical brushstrokes. But Winn is not as fully fleshed-out as his role in the novel requires, and the excavation of Selena’s past comes jarringly late in the narrative, keeping her an enigma for too long and blunting the impact of Liselle and Winn’s climactic confrontation. Solomon has crafted a good novel about the racial and social complexities of American life, observed in shrewd detail. If this gifted writer had allowed her material more room to breathe, and herself more time to develop it, “The Days of Afrekete” would have been even better.
Wendy Smith is the author of “Real Life Drama: The Group Theatre and America, 1931-1940.”
The Days of Afrekete
By Asali Solomon
Farrar, Straus and Giroux. 208 pp. $26