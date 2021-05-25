This debut novel has its uneven bits — the long sections about the Atmosphere’s beginnings could be trimmed to save space for explaining how the cult grows later on, but McElroy offers trenchant commentary on our society’s fraught gender dynamics. Men, we are told at one point, “appeared happy and content” when “free from the lives that led them here, wrested from the pressures of jobs, rent, love, family, and friends — free from expectations and need.” And “women deserved to be more than who we were told to become.” The patriarchy is a win for no one.