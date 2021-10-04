Lish makes this kind of despair consistently engrossing, in part because he’s so rigorously poker-faced. Though he writes from an Olympian third-person, he delivers no commentary on his characters’ dilemmas, no winking pronouncements or broader messages. His lens is steadily trained on Corey’s predicament, Gloria’s failing body or the peculiar friendship that develops between Leonard and Adrian. Lish has an eye for the details — of Quincy in general and Corey’s home in particular — that’s downright Victorian, a talent he demonstrated in his first novel, 2014’s “Preparation for the Next Life,” published by the indie press Tyrant Books. (Its founder, Giancarlo DiTrapano, who died earlier this year, had an affinity for streetwise writers.) He knows much of this turf intimately: His mother was diagnosed with ALS when she was a teen, and he’s fought in MMA matches. He’s also practically been raised for the gig: His father, Gordon Lish, a longtime literary eminence, is perhaps best known for ruthless editing of Raymond Carver stories that ushered in the age of dirty realism in the ’80s.