4. A Grown-Up Guide to Dinosaurs: An Audible Original by Ben Garrod, narrated by Ben Garrod (Audible Originals)

5. In Search of Black History by Bonnie Greer, narrated by Bonnie Greer (Audible Original)

6. African-American Athletes Who Made History by Louis Moore and The Great Courses, narrated by Louis Moore (Audible Originals)

7. White Fragility: Why It’s so Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin DiAngelo and Michael Eric Dyson, narrated by Amy Landon (Beacon Press)

8. The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir by John Bolton, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. Nut Jobs: Cracking California’s Strangest $10 Million Dollar Heist: An Audible Original by Marc Fennell, narrated by Marc Fennell (Audible Studios)

10. History of Bourbon by Ken Albala and The Great Courses, narrated by Ken Albala (Audible Originals)

Fiction

1. The Cuckoo’s Cry: An Audible Original Novella by Caroline Overington, narrated by Aimee Horne (Audible Original)

2. Agent 355 by Marie Benedict, narrated by Emily Rankin (Audible Original)

3. The Roommate: The Cormac Reilly Series, Book 0.7 by Dervla McTiernan, narrated by Aoife McMahon (Audible Original)

4. Silverswift by Natalie Lloyd, narrated by Holly Palance and Imani Parks (Audible Original)

5. Dodge & Twist: An Audible Original Drama by Tony Lee, narrated by Matt Lucas, Stephen Mangan, Michael Socha and Kara Tointon (Audible Originals)

6. Life Ever After by Carla Grauls, narrated by Raúl Castillo, Nana Mensah and Piper Goodeve (Audible Originals)

7. Once More upon a Time: A Novella by Roshani Chokshi, narrated by Rebecca Gibel, Shiromi Arserio and Vikas Adam (Audible Originals)

8. Henrietta & Eleanor: A Retelling of Jekyll and Hyde: An Audible Original Drama by Robert Louis Stevenson and Libby Spurrier, narrated by Holliday Grainger, Clive Mantle, Carla Mendonça and Miranda Raison (Audible Originals)

9. A Litter of Bones: A Scottish Crime Thriller: DCI Logan Crime Thrillers, Book 1 by JD Kirk, narrated by Angus King (Zertex Media Ltd)

10. Forget Nothing by Jason Anspach and Michelle C. Meyers, narrated by Khristine Hvam (Audible Originals)

