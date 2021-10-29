I’m not sure my insatiable audiobook habit makes me more or less productive, but I can say that I no longer procrastinate on laundry folding. And there’s sometimes a cardio benefit, too. Last week, I decided to walk the dog a few extra blocks because I was approaching my house right at the final shootout in “Winter Counts,” the thriller by David Heska Wanbli Weiden. Darrell Dennis’s narration is marvelous, and he does a particularly good job switching from one character to another, including the female roles. (Sometimes a man doing a female voice or vice versa is so cringey it takes me entirely out of the experience.) I was similarly struck by how Suzanne Toren was able to capture such an array of characters in “The Overstory” — no easy task, given the length of Richard Powers’s novel.