We shall begin with long books for long trips, starting with “The Long Ships” by Frans Bengtsson, one of the great unsung novels of the 20th century. First published in two parts, in 1941 and 1945, and gloriously translated from the Swedish by Michael Meyer a decade later, the book comes in at 20¼ hours in audio form (HighBridge), narrated splendidly by Michael Page. If you are heading out from D.C., the book should get you deep into the heart of Texas or to and from Montreal, depending on traffic. This historically rich, very witty novel takes you on a journey of another kind, through the adventures of “Red Orm,” a Viking in the years around AD 1000 — when it was confidently predicted that the world would end. Michael Chabon provides an introduction in which he declares, quite truly, that this novel “stands ready, given the chance, to bring lasting pleasure to every single human being on the face of the earth.”