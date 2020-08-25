“Cemetery Road,” by Greg Iles

Yet another of Iles’s massive tomes, this one concerns a journalist returning to his small Southern hometown to revive a struggling newspaper, but he ends up investigating a murder instead.

“Dominicana,” by Angie Cruz

Shortlisted for the 2020 Women’s Prize for Fiction, Cruz’s novel follows a Dominican teenager who agrees to a loveless marriage for the sake of her family, but finds herself falling for her husband’s free-spirited brother.

“Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead,” by Olga Tokarczuk, translated by Antonia Lloyd-Jones

In this cerebral whodunit, by the winner of the 2018 Nobel Prize for literature, a reclusive astrologist thinks she knows why local hunters keep turning up dead.

“Find Me,” by André Aciman

The follow-up to “Call Me By Your Name” checks in with former flames Elio and Oliver years after the summer they spent falling in love.

“Is There Still Sex in the City?,” by Candace Bushnell

After various forays into fiction, Bushnell returns to her roots with another examination of dating, this time from the perspective of a woman over 50.

“Know My Name,” by Chanel Miller

Miller — whose personal statement under the name Emily Doe went viral in 2016 following the sentencing of Brock Turner — gives voice to the pain and horror of enduring a sexual assault and its aftermath.

“Silver, Sword and Stone,” by Marie Arana

Arana, a former Washington Post Book World editor, weaves a gripping account of Latin America’s conquest and exploitation over 500 years.

“The Starless Sea,” by Erin Morgenstern

The author of “The Night Circus” unfurls another magical plot as a graduate student encounters a strange library book that leads him to the portal of another world.



“Things We Didn’t Talk About When I Was a Girl,” by Jeannie Vanasco

Vanasco’s memoir recounts her process of trying to find closure after being raped 14 years earlier — a process that involves reaching out to the man who committed the crime.

“Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For,” by Susan Rice

She may not be on the Biden ticket, but Rice’s memoir is still worth reading as she looks back at her Washington upbringing and the work she did within the Obama administration.

“Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself,” by Jill Biden

The former second lady recalls meeting and falling in love with Joe Biden and his sons, as well as the heartbreak of losing Beau in 2015.

“The World Doesn’t Require You,” by Rion Amilcar Scott