NEW YORK — Graeme Gibson, a Canadian novelist and conservationist and the longtime partner of Margaret Atwood, has died.

Gibson’s death was announced Wednesday by Doubleday, which has published both Gibson and Atwood. He was 85 and had been suffering from dementia. Atwood, whose novel “The Testaments” came out last week, said in a statement that she and other family members were “devastated” but also “grateful for his wise, ethical and committed life.”