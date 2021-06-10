This B-side book business is not for the easily discouraged reader. Since most of these works won’t be in your local bookstore or library, you will have to go hunting for them. Once you have tracked down your copy, you will, like the little girl on the book cover, have to subdue the wild world around you to immerse yourself in an uncommon story. For “Riddley Walker,” for example, you will have to decipher the version of English that Russell Hoban suggests would be spoken and written around Canterbury three millennia after a nuclear holocaust. For “Other Leopards,” set in decolonizing Africa, you will have to follow what Emily Hyde describes as Denis Williams’ “jittery stream-of-consciousness style.” And to read Alexei Tolstoy’s “Road to Calvary” is to take a journey of 885 pages.