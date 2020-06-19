“What causes the eruptions, the riots, the revolts,” Baldwin said, is “the despair of being in a static position, absolutely static, of watching your father, your brother, your uncle, or your cousin . . . who has no future.”

A half-century later, his commentary is still wrenchingly relevant. My suggestion to you: Read the entire interview.

Bakari Sellers’s suggestion to you: Read Baldwin’s entire body of work.

Sellers, a lawyer, CNN commentator and former member of the South Carolina state legislature (he took his seat in the House at age 22) has a new memoir, “My Vanishing Country.” The book adeptly weaves his personal narrative growing up in rural Denmark, S.C., where he was reared in a tradition of activism — his dad, Cleveland Sellers, was a prominent figure in the civil rights movement — with painful moments of violence against black people in America, from the 1968 Orangeburg Massacre, when police opened fire on protesting students at a historically black college (Sellers’s father was a young activist who was among the injured; three students died), to the 2015 mass murder of nine black parishioners at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church.

On a recent Sunday, I spoke with Sellers, 35, from his home in North Carolina. While his twin babies (Sadie and Stokely) babbled happily in the background, we discussed the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, how to be anti-racist and the question that brings him to tears. (This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)

Q: How are you coping right now, between a pandemic and protests?

A: Last year, my wife was going through childbirth and we almost lost her. And my little girl got diagnosed with biliary atresia and we spent 93 days on the liver transplant waiting list. So this year, we’re happy. We appreciate these moments of health.

Q: It’s probably helpful to come from a place of gratitude. The news can take the wind out of you.

A: There’s so much going on in the world around us, and to be black in this country is to live in a perpetual state of grief. Just this week we had a homegoing celebration in Minnesota for George Floyd. That same day, we found out that the last words that Ahmaud Arbery heard were f---ing n----- as a white guy stood over him after murdering him. You go through this wide range of emotions, from pain to sorrow to sadness to hope. And you have to grasp whatever sense of this American Dream you possibly can.

Q: What was your mission when writing your memoir?

A: When I wrote the book, I thought: This can be the spark to conversations about race. I didn’t know I was going to be starting a spark when the country was on fire. I think when black people read this book, they’ll get a sense of hope and a sense of pride. I think when white people read this book, they’ll get a sense of understanding. That’s necessary to have even before you get to empathy.

I wanted this book to do well so that other people of color, other people from the South, can share their stories. Because there aren’t a lot of black people who get to tell an unabashed, unfiltered version of their truth. There are stories that need to be told so our country can move forward that are equally if not more important than mine.

Q: What can nonblack people do to help the movement for racial equity and nonviolent policing?

A: People should give to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Bail Project. People should march. People should write op-ed pieces about how they feel. And if you can’t go on the streets, you can’t write, you can’t give, then you should read a book.

Q: What books do you think people need to pick up to get a better understanding of the racial injustices in this country?

A: Off the top of my head, I’d say “Born to Rebel,” by Benjamin E. Mays. “The Mis-Education of the Negro,” by Carter G. Woodson. “Tears We Cannot Stop,” by Michael Eric Dyson. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” — and, please, white folks, don’t be afraid of it. It’s a really good book. Oh, and Baldwin. Go into the B section and read it all. My favorite is “The Fire Next Time,” but they’re all equally as important.

Q: In “My Vanishing Country,” you write that your grandfather wrote to your activist father, “Please don’t be a dead hero.” Who gets to be a hero in our country?

A: For black folks, every ounce of change we’ve ever had has been paid through the blood of our ancestors and contemporaries. Think about how many people were beaten so we could have the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act. The country doesn’t move until black blood is spilled. My dad got started because of Emmett Till. Think about Emmett, think about the four little girls in Birmingham, think about the fact that my father is 75 and I’m 35 and think about how many shared experiences we have.

Q: You write about how sometimes black people are seen as less than human. How do you get certain people to see humanity where they don’t?

A: We’ve been trying everything, since the beginning of time. So many people are inquisitive about what black parents tell black children. What do white parents tell white children? Are you teaching them that the value of my kid’s life is equally as important? Are you laying an example for them to follow, or do you have blind spots the size of the Grand Canyon and you refuse to address them? Because I have these beautiful brown babies, and they’re going to meet your children one day.

Q: How do you manage the weight of fighting for justice?

A: When your body wears on you, you just have to close your eyes and get some rest, but you know when your eyes open that the fight continues. It’s not easy. One of the things you learn quickly is that everybody black and brown doesn’t feel like you feel, march like you march. Condoleezza Rice’s autobiography is really good — it talks about how her parents in Birmingham wanted no part of the movement.

Q: What do you say to those black and brown people who don’t want any part of it?

A: Don’t worry, I got you. You can’t be free until we all are.

Q: Why did George Floyd’s death galvanize massive protests and Breonna Taylor’s didn’t?

A: Because black women aren’t cared for in life or death. My job as a black male with the privilege that I have as a man is to give them a voice.

Q: Do you feel optimistic that your twins won’t have stories about the killings of black and brown people the way that you and your dad do?

A: I’m going to work damn hard to make sure they don’t, but I can’t answer that affirmatively. That’s the question that brings me to tears. What type of parent am I if I don’t make it possible?