6. Masked Prey by John Sandford - 9780525539537 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
7. First Comes Scandal by Julia Quinn - 9780062956170 - (Avon)
8. Wild for You by Kendall Ryan - No ISBN Available - (Kendall Ryan)
9. In Five Years by Rebecca Serle - 9781982137465 - (Atria Books)
10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.