The original work, co-authored by Bill Lazier, came out in 1992. (Lazier died in 2005).
“’BE 2.0’ will provide a singular reading experience, presenting a unified vision of company creation that will fascinate not only Jim’s millions of dedicated readers worldwide, but also introduce a new generation to his remarkable work,” according to Portfolio, an imprint of Penguin Random House.
Collins is best known for “Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap … And Others Don’t,” which came out in 2001 and has sold more than 2 million copies.
