This week Murphy is back doing her best Anthony Comstock imitation in a political ad sponsored by Youngkin. Sitting in a living room, staring into the camera, she says, “When my son showed me his reading assignment, my heart sunk. It was some of the most explicit material you can imagine.” A close-up of her wringing hands dares us to imagine just how explicit that material must have been. Bright flames in the fireplace behind her remind us where that filth deserves to go. “I met with lawmakers,” Murphy says. “They couldn’t believe what I was showing them. Their faces turned bright red with embarrassment.”