American-Iranian writer Azadeh Moaveni’s book about women drawn to ISIS, “Guest House for Young Widows” is also in the running, as is U.K. writer Laura Cumming’s family-secrets memoir “On Chapel Sands.”
The list also includes British poet Fiona Benson’s “Vertigo & Ghost”; British author James Lasdun’s pair of novellas, “Victory”; Irish writer Sinead Gleeson’s collection of essays about women’s bodies, “Constellations”; and Mexican writer Valeria Luiselli’s American road-trip novel “Lost Children Archive.”
The winner, chosen by a jury of three other writers, will be announced March 23.
Founded in 2013 to rival the prestigious Booker Prize, the Folio is open to fiction, nonfiction and poetry published in Britain.
