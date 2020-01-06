“Ben understands the main character from the inside,” Mantel said in a statement Monday issued by Macmillan Audio. “His insights from the rehearsal room helped shape the story. He is familiar with how all the characters grow, from first page to last. His voice is as close as can be to the voice that’s in my head as I write.”
“The Mirror and the Light,” which comes out March 10 in print, audio and digital editions, is among the year’s most anticipated new books. “Wolf Hall” and “Bring Up the Bodies” have sold more than 5 million copies and brought the author two Booker Prizes.
