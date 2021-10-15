Like all Liane Moriarty’s novels, “Apples Never Fall” is something of a guilty pleasure. Say what you will about these “light” books, the characters in them are psychologically shrewd and very entertaining. In this case, Joy and Stan Delaney have sold their successful tennis academy, leaving them with a dissatisfying retirement. Now Joy has vanished from their Sydney home without a word to her husband or their four adult children. More troubling, she left behind her phone and the reverberations of an argument with Stan. And what of the strange girl with a bloody eye who came knocking at the Delaney’s door late at night some months ago? She stayed for weeks, cosseted by the couple — but now she too is nowhere to be found. Clues are everywhere, but it takes all 18 hours for them to snap beautifully together. Australian actor Caroline Lee, a talented narrator of many of Moriarty’s novels, delivers this one with her customary Aussie panache and pronunciation, both of which stick in your brain long after you’ve finished listening. (Macmillan, Unabridged, 18 hours)