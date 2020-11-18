50 notable works of fiction

50 notable works of nonfiction

More best-of lists: Science fiction, fantasy and horror | Thrillers and mysteries | Romance novels | Graphic novels | Audiobooks | Children’s books | Poetry collections

At a time when many people just need a happy ending, we also rounded up the best feel-good books of the year.

And because this was a year like no other, we looked back at the most 2020 books of 2020, from prescient science fiction novels to political tell-alls.

More books reviews and recommendations

Show More