“Kim Stanley Robinson’s Mars Trilogy is, in my opinion, the finest work of science fiction I’ve ever read,” wrote Eddie Valient. “It is not just a series of novels that describe the terraforming of Mars, it’s about a group of scientists who want to create an entirely new and rational humanistic culture, and the conflicts that arise as they learn that they can’t escape from the old, dysfunctional cultures that arrive with each new shipload of immigrants from Earth. In the end, they achieve their goal, so it’s a very uplifting, optimistic vision of what the future could look like. . . . If you get tired of all the depressing, dystopian sci-fi that is so unaccountably popular these days, these books are the cure.”