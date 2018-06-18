THE SINGULARITY TRAP

By Dennis E. Taylor

Audible Studios, Unabridged

11 1/3 hours

Departing from his highly entertaining “Bobiverse” science-fiction series, Dennis Taylor serves up a top-notch outer-space adventure set in a future where climate change has created an increasingly uninhabitable earth and space travel is routine. Ivan, a down-on-his-luck computer programmer, joins a mining expedition to the Asteroid belt in search of precious ore and minerals. When he impetuously picks up a walnut-like object left eons ago on one of the Asteroids, the thing immediately exudes a substance that colonizes his body, gradually substituting metal for flesh. Although his mind and will power remain his own, Ivan finds himself in unwelcome partnership with an entity dedicated to fulfilling a mission programed by its alien makers. He also learns that the fate of humanity depends on his own guile. Ray Porter’s narration is simply brilliant. He gives an occasionally rueful, all-American guy’s voice to Ivan and branches out to capture the personalities of the additional characters, among them, his bantering crew mates, a Scottish space-craft engineer, an Indian doctor, and a bellicose space-fleet admiral intent on wiping Ivan and his body-mate off the face of the universe. In addition to suspense, action, futuristic detail, and moments of comedy, the book brings a light, investigative touch to the question of what exactly human identity is.

THE WHICH WAY TREE

By Elizabeth Crook

Hachette Audio, Unabridged

7 ¼ hours

Elizabeth Crook’s sweeping novel is an Old West version of Moby-Dick. Set in Texas during the Civil-War era, it comes in the form of dispatches sent to a circuit judge by Ben, a teenaged boy. At the heart of the story is Ben’s half-sister, Sam, who is attacked by a panther when she is six; her mother was killed attempting to rescue her. The big cat, minus some toes hacked off in the fight, disappears into the wilderness. Sam is left with a badly disfigured face and an obsession with avenging herself on the beast. The panther appears again several years later — and the quest for retribution is on. In pursuit, Sam and Ben stray far from home. Sister and brother find allies in an old preacher, his panther-tracking dog, and in Lorenzo Pacheco, a Mexican-American horseman. Human enemies arise in the shape of a renegade Confederate soldier — whose finger Sam shoots off — and a man who claims that Pacheco stole his horse. The story is filled with terrific scenes of panther attack, natural disaster and treachery. Will Collyer narrates at a nice slow pace, his voice and manner capturing Ben’s semi-educated, country-boy solemnity and the story’s overall air of old-fashioned adventure.

SEABIRD’S CRY

The Lives and Loves of the Planet’s Great Ocean Voyagers

By Adam Nicolson

Macmillan, Unabridged

9 ¾ hours

In this wonderful book, Adam Nicolson explores the lives, reputations and fates of several groups of seabirds, creatures who “divide the sea among them.” They are the Storm Birds: Fulmar, Shearwater and Albatross with its “archangel genius; the “dark-souled” Cormorant and Shag; the Puffin, Gannet, Herring Gull, Kittiwake, Guillemot, the Razorbill and its cousin, the Great Auk, now extinct. Nicolson looks at these birds as they figure in tradition, folklore, and poetry — all the while trying to see the world as they themselves see it. It is a sad fact, as Nicolson observes, that “science is coming to understand the seabirds just as they are dying.” Indeed, according to Nicolson, seabird population has declined by two-thirds in the last 60 years. For all the revelatory science he sets before us, Nicolson does, at times, characterize his subjects’ behavior and personalities in pleasingly anthropomorphic — though not very cozy — ways. Many of these birds are blood-thirsty, remorseless creatures, and Nicholson describes their savagery with some relish. Dugald Bruce-Lockhard reads the book in a briskly paced, slightly husky British accent, and does full justice to Nicolson’s beautiful prose style which, in some passages, approaches poetry.

