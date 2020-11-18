By Zen Cho
A former nun with secrets joins a group of mercenaries on a rip-roaring wuxia (martial arts) adventure that combines witty banter and plenty of excitement. The characters and their relationships are vividly drawn, and Cho explores serious themes of colonialism and war.
In this impressive and memorable debut, Tsamaase presents a surrealist odyssey: A city is bisected by a railway of the dead, and the protagonist sheds her color and her name. Throughout, Tsamaase explores themes of race, gender and sexuality in unexpected and compelling ways.
By Agustina Bazterrica, translated from the Spanish by Sarah Moses
After a virus makes animal flesh poisonous to humans, cannibalism is legalized, and people are raised for their meat. A man who works at a slaughterhouse receives an expensive gift: a woman he is supposed to eat. Horrific, yes, but it is hard to look away from this raw, disturbing tale.
By Paul J. McAuley
In this elegiac far-future quest story, an aging lawman battles a strange post-human plague across a strange world. The underrated McCauley is in top form in this hard science fiction novel with heart.
