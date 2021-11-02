As a schoolgirl in Brooklyn, Betty Rhyzyk once grabbed the yardstick from Sister Mary Ignatius, the teacher who was about to spank her, and whacked the nun instead. Grown-up Betty is just as righteous and no less volatile as a Dallas police detective in this riveting tale, which pits the lesbian crime fighter against a psychopathic religious cult leader and drug dealer named Evangeline Roy. Rhyzyk is menaced by both Roy and Roy’s business competitor, the cartel enforcer El Cuchillo. Both make threats against Rhyzyk and her partner, Jackie — some of which are carried out — that are Scandinavian in their goriness but with a uniquely Mexican flair (Mulholland 11/16)