Lavie: I’d be remiss not to mention the one that started it all. Stanley G. Weinbaum had a short but distinctive career, dying tragically of cancer at just 33. His short story “A Martian Odyssey” may read a little awkwardly in places due to its pulp nature — it was published in 1934 in “Wonder Stories” — but it changed the science fiction field. An astronaut on Mars encounters an alien, but it is unlike any that appeared before. Weinbaum’s Mars is truly alien, its ecology its own, and his astronaut must puzzle the intricate relationships between creatures and habitats. Goodbye, bug-eyed monsters: Welcome, modern science fiction. Few people get to create something new. Weinbaum did, and has a crater on Mars named in his honor. I recommend “The Best of Stanley G. Weinbaum” for anyone interested in the history of science fiction.