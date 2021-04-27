“Billy Wilder on Assignment” has a bit of everything: punchy film reviews, profiles, set pieces on the rituals of the new nightlife. Here is Wilder (he was a teenager when he began writing professionally) pondering cafe society from the perspective of a charming striver who is taking the full measure of this thrilling new world. In one of the longer pieces in the book, our intrepid reporter gets a job as a dancer-for-hire in a hotel nightclub. He introduces the reader to thwarted artistes like the manager Roberts (“he eats a hot lunch and smokes imported cigarettes, coins jingle in his pockets, he pays his rent on time”) and the club’s clientele: “I dance with young and old … with the pretty and the less attractive … with painfully inept out-of-towners who think an excursion to Berlin would be pointless without five o’clock tea.” Sharp observations like these show us glimpses of the acidulous social satirist of Hollywood’s Golden Age.