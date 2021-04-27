As it turns out, that Billy Wilder, the writer-director whose legacy includes “Some Like It Hot,” “The Apartment” and “Sunset Boulevard,” was engaging in this kind of urban high adventure as a precocious newspaperman — first in Vienna, then Berlin. Before venturing behind a camera, Wilder was writing for various German-language papers on anything that he found interesting, which was just about everything. Translated from the German by Shelley Frisch, with an informative introduction by editor Noah Isenberg, “Billy Wilder on Assignment” is the first anthology to collect Wilder’s newspaper work in a single volume. And it’s a revelation, a trove of snappy pieces that give the reader tantalizing glimpses of the mature film satirist who would win six Oscars for his work.
As it turned out, Billie (he changed his name to “Billy” later) found himself in the right place at the right time: the rich cultural milieu of Vienna and Berlin in the 1920s, when young Europeans were ditching Strauss waltzes for swing jazz, the theater for motion pictures. It was the first blooming of Amerikanismus popular culture in Europe, and it was right in Wilder’s wheelhouse. He loved all of it, and he covered it all, too, in lively pieces that read like precursors to the New Journalism-era reportage of Tom Wolfe and Terry Southern.
‘Mike Nichols: A Life’ is a shrewd, in-depth examination of the elusive man behind the polished facade
“Billy Wilder on Assignment” has a bit of everything: punchy film reviews, profiles, set pieces on the rituals of the new nightlife. Here is Wilder (he was a teenager when he began writing professionally) pondering cafe society from the perspective of a charming striver who is taking the full measure of this thrilling new world. In one of the longer pieces in the book, our intrepid reporter gets a job as a dancer-for-hire in a hotel nightclub. He introduces the reader to thwarted artistes like the manager Roberts (“he eats a hot lunch and smokes imported cigarettes, coins jingle in his pockets, he pays his rent on time”) and the club’s clientele: “I dance with young and old … with the pretty and the less attractive … with painfully inept out-of-towners who think an excursion to Berlin would be pointless without five o’clock tea.” Sharp observations like these show us glimpses of the acidulous social satirist of Hollywood’s Golden Age.
Wilder was enamored of show business, yet even in admiring profiles of stars like American big band-leader Paul Whiteman, he manages to get in a few Wilderian jabs: “There’s that mustache of his again, a splendid, peerless, divine, superb mustache. It alone would have made Paul famous, without a doubt.” The ingrate: It was Whiteman who paid for Wilder’s first trip to Berlin, to cover one of Whiteman’s concerts.
Wilder had audiences with glittering celebs of the day: actor Adolphe Menjou, the Prince of Wales, even his future film collaborator Erich von Stroheim. Having talked his way into an exclusive interview with billionaire Cornelius Vanderbilt Jr., Wilder proceeded to flay him:
Q: Do you find that wealth makes people arrogant?
A: Hmm. I have so much work to do that I don’t get around to thinking about whether being rich makes me happy or bored.
When the railroad scion bids Wilder adieu, he “laughs so heartily that his bad teeth can be seen . . . now I know for sure: he truly has no time to visit a dentist.”
Wilder could affect a teasing polemical tone, a kind of Weimar version of American journalist and satirist H.L. Mencken. In “The Art of Little Ruses,” he proposes that schools teach their young charges “lying … to convey the opposite of truth with sweeping powers of persuasion and achieve smashing success.” In “Anything But Objectivity!” he advocates public insults over politesse: “The few true connoisseurs of the art of living among you know the sensual pleasure of calling someone an ass or cretin, plain and simple, without being constrained later to remark on how splendidly he plays the piano.”
By the end of the decade, Wilder had written his first silent film, “Menschen am Sonntag” (People on Sunday). Four years later, in 1934, he was on a British ocean liner headed for America. “Billy Wilder on Assignment” shows us exactly where he was coming from, and it’s great fun to find out.
Marc Weingarten is the author of “Thirsty: William Mulholland, California Water and the Real Chinatown.”
Billy Wilder on Assignment
Dispatches from Weimar Berlin and Interwar Vienna
Edited by Noah Isenberg; Translated by Shelley Frisch
Princeton University Press. 192 pp. $24.95