To do that, Mbalia corralled some of the best in the literary business. He envisioned a book that said, “We see you when you’re at your happiest. We see you when you’re smiling at something absolutely ludicrous.” Debuting at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list after its August release, “Black Boy Joy” features 17 stories told in prose, poems and comics written by 17 male and nonbinary writers. George M. Johnson, Jerry Craft, Tochi Onyebuchi, Jason Reynolds and more came together to lend their voices during a critical time in America for people of color. These stories portray Black boys who are happy and fulfilled in their everyday lives, something not often exhibited in mass media.