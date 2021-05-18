Later, Dylan was not remembered entirely fondly by Baez, though she had helped jump-start his career by asking him to appear with her at the 1963 Newport Jazz Festival and, after they became lovers, even sent him a letter saying she wanted to have his baby. She’s not the only one. Others who were friendly with him began to see someone they no longer recognized. Intimates of his recall a switch flipping, the transformation of the artist into someone who could “pull strips of skin off people, verbally,” who “just went nuts and started yelling.”