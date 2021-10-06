As a former CIA intelligence officer (and author, with my husband, Ryan Hillsberg, also former CIA, of “License to Parent: How My Career as a Spy Helped Me Raise Resourceful, Self-Sufficient Kids”), I know how much women can do in the field (and everywhere else) — and I think we are ready for a female James Bond, or perhaps even a new 00-agent blazing her own trail altogether. As Waller-Bridge said: “I think Bond is James Bond. We just need to cook up someone to rival him.” Seven recently published books by women who worked in intelligence show us what it looks like when women take the lead in the world of espionage.