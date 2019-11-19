Rubenhold shifts the focus from the killer who terrorized London’s East End in 1888 — the subject of hundreds of books — to his victims. Rubehnhold said they were “ordinary people, like you and I, who happened to fall upon hard times.”

Stig Abell, who chaired the judging panel, said the book “spoke with an urgency and passion to our own times.”

The award recognizes English-language books in current affairs, history, politics, science, sport, travel, biography, autobiography and the arts.

