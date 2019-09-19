The late revolutionary’s correspondence touched upon everything from politics to family. In a 1966 letter to his children, written the year before he was executed by U.S.-backed Bolivian forces, he promises to send a photo soon so his family will know what he looks like, “a little older and uglier.” He tells his son, Tatico, that should imperialism still exist when he’s a man, they’ll fight it together. If it has been overthrown, they will “take a vacation on the moon.”

This story corrects spelling of daughter’s name to Aleida.

