Bret Harte opens the collection with “How Santa Claus Came to Simpson’s Bar”; halfway through one finds an extract from Shirley Jackson’s family memoir “Raising Demons”; and finally, to close the book, Willis chooses Nathan Englander’s “Reb Kringle” and Nalo Hopkinson’s “A Young Candy Daughter.” Still, amid so much that is new, I was pleased to find two of my own slightly off-trail favorites, John Cobllier’s deliciously cruel, “Back for Christmas,” and Damon Runyon’s inimitable modernizing of the first Christmas night, “The Three Wise Guys.”
'Dear Highlights: What Adults Can Learn From 75 Years of Letters and Conversations With Kids,' by Christine French Cully (Highlights)
Highlights has long prided itself on answering all its mail from young readers. Cully, the magazine’s current editor, here assembles a sampling of letters in which children reveal their hopes and dreams or ask for help with their problems and fears. An 11-year-old girl yearns desperately to attend Hogwarts school for Wizards, a Saudi Arabian child is frightened at being caught up in the Gulf War, and one troubled little boy doesn’t know what to do when teased at school because he has two dads. Always gentle and respectful, Highlights’s advice is often quite detailed, but usually boils down to: Talk with your parents or friends about what’s on your mind. The corollary to this, of course, is: Grown-ups need to listen up and pay attention.
'A Ray Bradbury Compendium,' by Anne Farr Hardin (Polaris Press)
Years ago, I was invited to write a letter recommending Ray Bradbury for a special Pulitzer Prize. Anne Farr Hardin helped organize that successful effort, largely out of her affection and admiration for the author who gave us “Fahrenheit 451,” “The Martian Chronicles,” “Dandelion Wine” and “Something Wicked This Way Comes” (all, by the way, available in a new Library of America volume edited by our leading Bradbury scholar, Jonathan Eller). Hardin’s own fabulous Bradbury collection — now housed at the University of South Carolina and the basis for this annotated catalogue — features warmly inscribed books, personal letters, rare pulp magazines, manuscripts, photographs, poems, Christmas greetings and all kinds of memorabilia, even Bradbury’s famous bicycle, now painstakingly restored.
'How Do You Live?' by Genzaburo Yoshino; translated by Bruno Navasky (Algonquin)
At first this beloved Japanese classic seems to be a typical YA novel about a boy named Copper and his junior high school classmates. But that narrative alternates with sections — supposedly from a journal — in which Copper’s uncle offers his nephew insight into the moral lessons to be gained from various life experiences. It’s hard to tell whether the novel will appeal to American kids, but Hayao Miyazaki, creator of the Academy Award-winning “Spirited Away,” plans to make this book — his childhood favorite — the basis of his next animated film.
World of Howl Collection: 'Howl's Moving Castle,' 'Castle in the Air' and 'House of Many Ways,' by Diana Wynne Jones; illustrated by Marie Alice-Harel (Folio Society)
Speaking of Miyazaki, the filmmaker's masterpieces also include “Howl’s Moving Castle,” derived from the first volume of this superb fantasy trilogy, here available on its own or as part of a handsome illustrated set. The prolific, and greatly missed, Diana Wynne Jones is generally funnier than J.K. Rowling or Philip Pullman, and her books more imaginatively eclectic, but they are just as passionately loved. (Note to Pullman fans: The Folio Society has also just issued a sumptuous new edition of “La Belle Sauvage,” illustrated by Peter Bailey.)
‘This Is Me, Jack Vance, Or, More Properly, This is I: The Illustrated Edition,’ by Jack Vance (Spatterlight Press)
Any admirer of “The Dying Earth,” “Star King” or “Lyonesse” — and that means everyone who reads these masterpieces of urbane and wistful prose — will want this memoir. While Vance’s original, text-only version was honored with science fiction’s 2010 Hugo Award, this 2021 illustrated edition, compiled by the author’s son John, is augmented with family photographs, reproductions of paperback and magazine covers, and much else. Even more than before, the new mix of scrapbook and reminiscence provides a nostalgia-laden glimpse of American science fiction in its heyday, the half century following World War II.
‘The Provensen Book of Fairy Tales,’ compiled and illustrated by Martin and Alice Provensen (New York Review Children’s Collection)
First published in 1971, this austerely handsome volume assembles a dozen literary fairy tales, that is, stories written in imitation of the oral folk narratives transcribed by the Brothers Grimm and other scholars. It’s a beguiling and varied collection, featuring three famous works — Arthur Rackham’s version of “Beauty and the Beast,” Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Nightingale” and Oscar Wilde’s “The Happy Prince” — but otherwise emphasizing delightful stories that should be better known.
Consider the first sentences of “The Seven Simons,” by Ruth Manning-Sanders: “Once upon a time there was a great Emperor who felt himself to be so clever and so handsome that nowhere in the world could he find a wife worthy of him. This vexed him sorely, and he became irritable and mopish.” Don’t you want to know what happens next? Here’s another opening: “Once there was a King who had a pear tree which bore four-and-twenty golden pears. Every day he went into the garden and counted them to see that none was missing. But, one morning . . . ” That’s the start of Howard Pyle’s “The Swan Maiden.” To spare you from unendurable suspense, let me whisper that on that fateful morning one of the golden pears was — shudder — missing!
Michael Dirda reviews books for Style every Thursday.