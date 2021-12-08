Highlights has long prided itself on answering all its mail from young readers. Cully, the magazine’s current editor, here assembles a sampling of letters in which children reveal their hopes and dreams or ask for help with their problems and fears. An 11-year-old girl yearns desperately to attend Hogwarts school for Wizards, a Saudi Arabian child is frightened at being caught up in the Gulf War, and one troubled little boy doesn’t know what to do when teased at school because he has two dads. Always gentle and respectful, Highlights’s advice is often quite detailed, but usually boils down to: Talk with your parents or friends about what’s on your mind. The corollary to this, of course, is: Grown-ups need to listen up and pay attention.