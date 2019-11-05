All three former Serb leaders were tried for genocide before a U.N. war crimes tribunal. Milosevic died in 2006 before the end of his trial, while Karadzic and Mladic were convicted and imprisoned for life.

The 76-year-old author has long faced criticism for his vigorous defense of the Serbs during the 1990s wars that devastated the Balkans as Yugoslavia disintegrated. He even spoke at Milosevic’s 2006 funeral, calling him “a rather tragic man.”

