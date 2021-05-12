By combining pop culture, memoir and social criticism, “Boyz N the Void” calls to mind Hanif Abdurraqib’s “They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us” and “Go Ahead in the Rain.” But though Asim is a shrewd and critical thinker, his intelligence and sharp wit more often than not alienate him from others. He struggles as a student from a lack of intellectual stimulation and motivation, and struggles again with a society that doesn’t know what to do with a cerebral Black kid who can (and won’t hesitate to) simultaneously quote W.E.B. DuBois and Propagandhi lyrics. He acknowledges as much, by admitting he has a tendency to come across as “someone you’d rather borrow lecture notes from than have a beer with.” It’s difficult to tell if Asim — now an assistant professor of nonfiction writing at Ithaca College — sees this as a point of shame or of pride.