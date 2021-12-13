Sonya’s first-person narration begins urgently: We see her alternately smothering and neglecting Tommy, staggering through life and subsisting on little, save as much white wine as she can carry home from the supermarket. Her habits, including drunken driving, have left her estranged from her disapproving sister, Lara, their widowed father and most of her neighbors.
Mrs. O’Malley next door tries to keep an eye on Sonya and Tommy, offering meals for the “little mite,” drawing Sonya’s attention to Tommy’s unkempt state and reporting back to Sonya’s dad. Sonya (whom Tommy calls “Yaya,” as if he understands that “Mummy” or “Mother” doesn’t really apply) eludes Mrs. O’Malley’s gaze as often as possible.
But others see Sonya’s erratic behavior. When she makes a scene in a local pizza shop, slapping Tommy, a stranger observes the incident. Meanwhile, Mrs. O’Malley reports Sonya to the local police. Afterward, Sonya’s father shows up with an ultimatum: Either Sonya signs herself into a three-month rehabilitation program, or the authorities will take Tommy away.
It’s difficult to watch this dance between an addict parent and a helpless child. We can see that Sonya and Tommy share a great deal of love, but we can also see that Sonya has allowed Tommy to develop a strangely dependent relationship with their enormous stray dog, Herbie, using the kind, hairy beast as a sort of babysitter. Tommy has been neglected as Sonya, nostalgic for her glory days as a performer, pretends to be a freewheeling, devil-may-care mom.
Sonya’s experiences in rehab, which feature some of the most interesting character sketches in “Bright Burning Things” (including a nun named Sister Anne whose patience is nothing short of saintly), will eventually help her regain custody of her cherished son. Of course, there are new challenges for her to negotiate. And Harding allows Sonya’s anger to burn, anger that has to do with all the wrongs (correctly perceived, or not) that the world has visited on her.
What Sonya has to learn can’t be taught in rehab. In the final scene of this hectic and affecting story, we see that she’s come a long way. She understands that it isn’t enough simply to adore her son. She has to care for him, too. Harding’s December novel is, at its foundation, just the right story for this season: a woman who saves herself to give her son the ultimate gift of a healthy parent.
Bethanne Patrick is the editor, most recently, of “The Books That Changed My Life: Reflections by 100 Authors, Actors, Musicians and Other Remarkable People.”
Bright Burning Things
By Lisa Harding
HarperVia. 336 pp. $26.99