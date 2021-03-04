Mostly, though, she fusses over the flock of chickens in her backyard, puzzling over their taste for kale, marveling at the warmth of their eggs and watching them snack on insects —“crisp-backed roly polies, common worms, and the occasional grub, plump as a pool toy.” She feeds them, doctors them, tries to protect them from myriad threats, then stoically collects their corpses when she fails. She regularly fails. Cold weather, hot weather, hawks, poor nutrition, tornadoes, dogs, disease, neighbors and a stubborn raccoon all threaten her birds. “Life is the ongoing effort to live,” she tells us. “Some people make it look easy. Chickens do not.”

No, they do not. Nor does this improbably fascinating novel that chronicles that ongoing effort to live. The homebody narrator’s limited routine might feel familiar to many readers after a year of the coronavirus pandemic. She, like all of us, is waging a daily battle against entropy.

This entails not just constant vigilance over the chicken coop, but monitoring the cracks in the ceiling of her house, monitoring potential cracks in her marriage, and scrubbing floors that, once they have been scrubbed, will only need to be scrubbed again. Summarizing the plot of “Brood” makes it sound dreary. It is anything but. Some novelists floodlight the world; Polzin uses a penlight to beautifully illuminate the least glamorous corners of a quotidian life and the maintenance they require. And I do mean the least glamorous corners — not just the narrator’s chicken coop, but kitchen cabinets lined with brownie mix, baseboards, tubs and toilets.

Consider the narrator’s description of cleaning a bathroom: “Each droplet, splash, and fleck must be approached with equanimity, each hair with the opposite of curiosity, each wad of sodden paper with blind efficiency.” The narrator once cleaned for a living, and her meditations on the subject are unforgettable. “Clean is not a natural state,” she tells us. “Of all the circumstances that may randomly occur, cleanliness is not one of them. Cleanliness is a temporary state, inseparable from the act of cleaning.”

Temporary though its results might be, cleaning is of the utmost importance. For this narrator, housekeeping is not about achieving respectability or impressing guests who drop by for tea, but a vital way to rejuvenate the world around us. Like driving raccoons from the chicken coop, cleaning is how we stave off encroaching chaos: “An unclean house accumulates dust and therefore darkness,” she explains. “Reflective surfaces, when clean, multiply the light in a room, filling a room with light. . . . Light bounces from clean surface to clean surface, making light of all in the room.” Since reading this novel several months ago, I’ve thought about that line every time I glance around and wonder if it might be time to dust. It always is. If you have ever had trouble relaxing in a messy bedroom, Polzin’s narrator might be able to explain why: “A heaped towel in low light — or any discarded garment reduced to compact stillness on the floor, but especially a towel, given the heft and pile — resembles a dead animal.”

The narrator has abundant experience with dead animals by the end of this beguiling book. “The more I care for them, the less I know,” she says of her beloved chickens. But she knows more than she might think she does, if not about chickens, then about everything else. Her observation of the fragility and loveliness of daily life is so sharp and her commentary so droll, trenchant and precise, that the modest world she describes becomes almost numinous.

Jennifer Reese is the author of “Make the Bread, Buy the Butter.”

