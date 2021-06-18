It’s unclear whether the crew understood what was happening. We know that pilot Michael J. Smith said “uh-oh” right before all communication was lost, possibly because he saw fire out his window, Cook writes. We know they followed their training; some of their personal air packs were activated, and emergency switches thrown. We know they didn’t burn to death. They may have died from depressurization, or still been alive when their cabin crashed into the waters off the Florida coast. By the time their bodies were recovered in early March, NASA pathologists were unable to determine how they died. Or if they knew, they weren’t saying.