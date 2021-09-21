Part of the problem, perhaps, was that Lawrence rarely stayed put. The first part of the book finds him in England during World War I; the second finds him in Italy, where he became acquainted with Magnus and Douglas; and the third follows him to New Mexico, where he lived from 1922 to 1925, when the tuberculosis that eventually killed him caused him to return to England. “All Lawrence’s novels are about the hellishness of home,” Wilson writes. One of the great ironies of his life, in her account, was that his inability to be at home anywhere drove him to create new homes everywhere he went — homes that soon became intolerable to him and from which he then felt compelled to escape.