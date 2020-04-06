It’s no surprise, then, to find Groff praising C Pam Zhang’s “How Much of These Hills Is Gold” in a blurb on the novel’s back cover. In this outstanding debut, Zhang does more than just push against the cowboy narrative: She shoves it clear out of the way.

At once subversive and searching, “How Much of These Hills Is Gold” is set in the American West during a gold rush — if not necessarily the Gold Rush — and focuses on a family whose roots lie in an unnamed country “from beyond the ocean.” The ambiguity is intentional, as Zhang places her story between the years “XX42” and “XX67” and frequently has her characters pondering the meaning of home, time and storytelling itself. Death, too, isn’t always so certain or final.

Misdirection abounds here, but the novel’s grave tone seldom wavers. Eleven and 12 years old, respectively, when the novel opens, sisters Sam and Lucy are 3 1/2 years past the loss of their mother when their father, Ba, dies one night. Now orphaned, they’re also soon homeless after Sam, seeking two silver dollars to cover their father’s eyes, fires a gun inside a bank, forcing the girls to flee their settlement on a stolen horse. Sam, without telling her sister, stuffs Ba’s corpse into their mother’s old trunk, and off they go into the hills, where more than just this gruesome surprise awaits Lucy.

Zhang’s writing in these passages can be clinical. This is not a writer who flinches from the grotesque. When the girls open the trunk, their father’s body is unrecognizable. “He lacks even a man’s shape,” Zhang writes. The hole the sisters dig for him “takes on a shape like the one inside Lucy, a hollow filled with the smell of loam and morning breath.”

The sisters are just as precisely drawn. Lucy, whose nose was made permanently crooked by her father, is eager to escape her old life. She’s a foot taller than her sister, and far more concentrated on their future. “If someone asks where we’re from — we can say anything,” she tells Sam. “I’ve been thinking. We don’t need any history at all.” Sam, her father’s favorite, “has words only for the long-dead past.” While Lucy is troubled by the question of home in a country that doesn’t seem to want them even though it’s theirs, Sam is “at home wherever Sam goes, shining through hardship.”

If anything puts the cowboy narrative out to pasture in this novel, it’s Sam. Restless and violent, she is determined to show only so much of herself to the world. She travels the country like a ghost on horseback, but at the same time, she’s deeply afraid of being alone. For a time, Lucy sees through her sister’s dissembling, particularly in her attempts to be identified as male, a transformation that began at their father’s direction after their brother died at birth. Sam cuts her hair down to her scalp, sheds pounds to sharpen her elbows and cheeks, and carries at first a carrot and later a long stone between her legs. Lucy accuses her sister of selfishness, of claiming anger as her birthright. Eventually, though, she “can’t see where Sam’s stories end, where Sam’s lies begin. If there is, to Sam, any difference.”

Because the reader’s vision of Sam is predominantly Lucy’s, the novel shows how the stories we tell ourselves and others are often incomplete — and that goes double for the stories we tell about other people. “Isn’t that the greatest joke?” Sam asks Lucy late in the book as she denounces the “gold men” who claim this land as theirs alone.

Another voice arises midway through “How Much of These Hills Is Gold.” While the sisters are sleeping outdoors, Ba’s spirit appears on the wind to speak into Lucy’s ear. He tells her about the early days of the gold rush, his first encounters with their mother and his reasons for treating his oldest daughter so poorly. He reveals secrets about his past and the fate of his wife. He repeatedly tells Lucy that what he is saying is the truth, but he also slips in a warning, both for her and for readers of this shrewd and provocative book: “Didn’t I tell you, Lucy girl? That you should always ask why a person is telling you their story?”

Jake Cline is a writer and editor in Miami.

How Much of These Hills Is Gold

By C Pam Zhang