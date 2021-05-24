After all, this is an author who knows her victims’ antique attitudes and traditions as well as Marjorie Merriweather Post knew her china settings. The pages are packed with more high-class brand names than a copy of Town & Country. (I learned that the Kellogg Collection has nothing to do with breakfast cereal.) But the members of this rarefied tribe never flaunt their wealth; they don’t need to. They know just where to summer and where to winter. They’re so controlled, so concerned with propriety that when they have sex, they sound like they’re “tasting apple pie for the first time.”