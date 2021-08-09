The book has its origins in a powerful and intimate essay published in April 2020 in New York Magazine, titled, “I Don’t Know How to Tell This Story.” In it, she deals with her indomitably spirited cousin’s cancer diagnosis and death. “I will never know what Owen experiences because he will never let on to the extent of his struggles,” she writes. “I’m not the only one. Doctors looking at his final MRI say later that because of the size and position of his tumor, they didn’t know how he was standing and laughing and talking as long as he was.”