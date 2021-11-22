En route, he meets Dr. Reo Symes, a disciple of John Selmer Dix, the author of “With Wings as Eagles,” an inspirational self-help manual, compared to which all other books are simply “foul grunting.” Having absorbed Dix’s crass, glad-handing maxims, Symes has tried every sort of flimflam — peddled birthstone rings and vibrating jowl straps door to door, sold velvet paintings and hi-lo shag carpet from the back of trucks, done considerable business in extra-wide shoes, fat-melting pills and unregistered securities. He’s also chased women, lost his medical license and gone broke numerous times. He now hopes to transform some Louisiana property into either an old-folks home called the City of Life or an amusement park named Jefferson Davis Land. Dr. Reo Symes is simply an out-and-out joy. As he confesses to Midge, whom he always calls Speed, “There is very little folly I have missed out on in my life.”