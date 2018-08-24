

The author Brian Selznick (Slimane Lalami)

9:30-9:55: Illustrator and author Brendan Wenzel’s debut picture book, “They All Saw a Cat,” won a 2017 Caldecott Honor. His most recent book is “Hello Hello.” Signing 10:30-11:30.

10:05-10:30: Author Minh Lê and illustrator Dan Santat collaborated on the 2018 picture book “Drawn Together.” Lê, an early-childhood-policy expert, also wrote “Let Me Finish!” (illustrated by Isabel Roxas) and is working on a “Green Lantern” installment for DC Comics. Santat is the author and illustrator of the Caldecott Award-winning “The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend” and the creator of the Disney animated series “The Replacements.” Signing 11-noon.

10:40-11:05: Two-time Newbery Medal winner Kate DiCamillo will publish the children’s book “Good Rosie!”, illustrated by Harry Bliss next month. DiCamillo’s other books include “Because of Winn-Dixie” and “The Tale of Despereaux,” both of which were made into movies. Her most recent middle-grade novel, “Raymie Nightingale,” was a National Book Award Finalist, as was “The Tiger Rising.” Bliss is a cartoonist and cover artist for the New Yorker. He has illustrated a number of books including Doreen Cronin’s “Diary” series, and the books he has written and illustrated include “Grace for Gus” and “Luke on the Loose.” Signing noon-1.

11:15-11:40: David Ezra Stein’s “Interrupting Chicken” was awarded a 2011 Caldecott Honor. He is also the author and illustrator of “The Nice Book,” “Because Amelia Smiled” and “I’m My Own Dog.” His most recent book is “Dinosaur Kisses.” Signing 12:30-1:30.

11:50-12:15: A Book That Shaped Me Contest. The rising fifth- and sixth-grade winners of the summer writing contest will read their essays.

12:25-12:50: Rachel Renée Russellwrites the “Dork Diaries” series, which has been translated into dozens of languages and was inspired, in part, by the middle school experiences of her younger daughter, Nikki Russell. Nikki has helped illustrate a number of her mother’s books. The next “Dork Diaries” novel, slated for release next month, is “Dork Diaries 13: Tales from a Not-So-Happy Birthday.” Signing 1:30-2:30.

1-1:25: Former journalist and editor Erin Entrada Kelly won the Newbery Medal for “Hello, Universe.” She is also the author of “Blackbird Fly,” “The Land of Forgotten Girls” and, most recently, “You Go First.” Signing 2-3.

1:35-2: Writer and game designer Russell Ginns launched his career in the 1990s with the Nintendo Adventure Books, followed by puzzle books, educational workbooks and young adult novels. His titles include “Samantha Spinner and the Super-Secret Plans” and “Is There a Chance You’ve Seen My Pants?” His next book, “Samantha Spinner and the Spectacular Specs,” is to be released in 2019. Signing 2:30-3:30.

2:10-2:35: Katherine Applegate wrote the Newbery Medal-winning “The One and Only Ivan,” as well as “Crenshaw,” “Home of the Brave,” the “Roscoe Riley Rules” series and, with her husband, Michael Grant, the “Animorphs” series. Her new book is “Endling: The Last.” Signing 3:30-4:30.

2:45-3:10: Christopher Paul Curtis won the Newbery Medal and the Coretta Scott King Award for his book “Bud, Not Buddy.” He is also the author of the young adult novels “The Watsons Go to Birmingham — 1963,” a Newbery and Coretta Scott King honoree, and the Golden Kite Award-winning “Bucking the Sarge.” His most recent book is “The Journey of Little Charlie,” the latest in his Buxton Chronicles series. Signing 4-5.

3:20-3:45: Jewell Parker Rhodes writes novels for children and adults. Her young adult books include the Coretta Scott King honoree “Ninth Ward,” “Bayou Magic” and “Towers Falling.” Her most recent book is the New York Times bestseller “Ghost Boys.” Signing 4:30-5:30.

3:55-4:20: Cuban American author Meg Medina writes picture books, middle-grade fiction and young adult novels. Her coming-of-age novel “Burn Baby Burn” was longlisted for the National Book Award and shortlisted for the Kirkus Prize. Her other books include “Yaqui Delgado Wants to Kick Your Ass” and the picture book “Tía Isa Wants a Car.” Her newest book, out in September, is “Merci Suárez Changes Gears.” Signing 5-6.

4:30-4:55: Author and illustrator Brian Selznick’s Caldecott Medal-winning “The Invention of Hugo Cabret” was transformed into an Oscar-winning film, “Hugo,” directed by Martin Scorsese. His novel “Wonderstruck” was also made into a movie. His other books include “The Marvels,” “The Houdini Box” and “Baby Monkey, Private Eye.” Signing 5:30-6:30.