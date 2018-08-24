

The author Jason Reynolds (Ben Fractenberg)

9:30-9:55: Matthew Cordell won the 2018 Caldecott Award for “Wolf in the Snow.” His other books include “Trouble Gum,” “Another Brother” and “Wish.” He also illustrated Philip Stead’s “Special Delivery” and Gail Carson Levine’s “Forgive Me, I Meant To Do It.” His picture book “King Alice” will be out this month. Signing 10:30-11:30.

10:05-10:30: Best known as Winnie Cooper on “The Wonder Years,” Danica McKellar took a break from acting to pursue a degree in math. She has since written best-selling math-centric books aimed at an adolescent audience, including “Kiss My Math.” She is also the author of the bedtime story “Goodnight, Numbers.” Signing 11-12.

10:40-11:05: Writer and illustrator David Shannon has created more than 30 picture books, including “No, David!,” a Caldecott Honor Book. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of that book, Shannon released “Grow Up, David!” this year. His other books include “A Bad Case of Stripes,” “Alice the Fairy” and “Duck on a Bike.” Signing 12-1.

11:15-11:40: Trudi Trueit has written more than 100 books for children, including nonfiction books about holidays, nature and animals. Her book, the adventure tale “Explorer Academy: The Nebula Secret,” is the first release under National Geographic Kids’ new fiction imprint. Signing 12:30-1:30.

11:50-12:15: Four-time Agatha Award winner Chris Grabenstein writes books for children and adults. His children’s titles include “Escape From Mr. Lemoncello’s Library” and “The Island of Dr. Libris.” He also co-wrote the “I Funny” series with James Patterson. His most recent book is “Welcome to Wonderland #3: Sandapalooza Shake-Up.” Signing 1-2.

1 2:25-12:50: Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes were newlyweds when they were injured during the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013. In the years that followed — which were punctuated by surgeries and prolonged hospital stays — the pair found solace in their service dog, Rescue. They turned that relationship into the children’s book “Rescue and Jessica: A Life-Changing Friendship.” Signing 1:30-2:30.

1 -1:25: Newbery Medal winner Matt de la Peña is the best-selling author of five picture books including “Last Stop on Market Street” and “Love.” He is also the author of several young adult novels, including “Mexican WhiteBoy” and “The Living.” His picture book “Carmela Full of Wishes,” in collaboration with illustrator Christian Robinson, comes out in October. Loren Long is the writer and illustrator behind the “Otis” series of picture books, as well as “Little Tree” and the upcoming “There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake.” He also illustrated Barack Obama’s “Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters” and re-illustrated Watty Piper’s “The Little Engine That Could.” Signing 2-3.

1:35-2: For her best-selling memoir “Brown Girl Dreaming,” Jacqueline Woodson won the National Book Award, the Coretta Scott King Award and was a Newbery Honor book. Woodson was named the Young People’s Poet Laureate by the Poetry Foundation in 2015 and, in 2018, she was chosen by the Library of Congress to be the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature. Her novel “Another Brooklyn” was a National Book Award finalist. Her most recent book is “Harbor Me.” Signing 2:30-3:30.

2:10-2:35: Jennifer A. Nielsen has written a number of science fiction and fantasy novels for young readers, including the “Ascendance” trilogy, the “Mark of the Thief” trilogy, “The Scourge” and “The Traitor’s Game.” Signing 3:30-4:30.

2:45-3:10: Rocket scientist Sylvia Acevedo has worked at NASA, IBM and Apple. She served on the White House Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for Hispanics before becoming CEO of the Girl Scouts of the USA. Her new memoir is “Path to the Stars: My Journey from Girl Scout to Rocket Scientist.” Signing 4-5.

3:20-3:45: After studying mechanical engineering, Suzanne Slade changed gears and went on to write more than 100 books for children, many of which focus on science. Her most recent release is out today: “Countdown: 2979 Days to the Moon” revisits the period between 1961, when President Kennedy declared his plans to put an astronaut on the moon, and the day in 1969 when it finally happened. Signing 4:30-5:30.

3:55-4:20: Poet and novelist Jason Reynolds is the author of “Long Way Down,” which won an Edgar Award, a Newbery Honor and a Printz Honor. His other works include the National Book Award finalist “Ghost,” the best-selling “Track” series and “Miles Morales: Spider-Man,” a Marvel novel. His most recent book is “Sunny.” Signing 5-6.