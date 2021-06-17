There’s no denying the gothic comedy of describing Gatsby as a Long Island Count Dracula, but what better way to explore his vampiric hold over Nick and Daisy? It’s not as though Vo has Gatsby flying around in a black cape; he remains the world’s most charming host, and usually there’s “absolutely no hint of Hell in him at all.” But in one typically lurid and suggestive scene, Jordan folds down Nick’s collar and finds “a dark bite mark from a wide mouth.” No wonder the old sport’s so devoted! And more important, Jordan understands the predatory nature of Gatsby’s desire. In a repudiation of Fitzgerald’s romantic gloss, she sees “there was a monstrous want there, remorseless and relentless, and it made my stomach turn that it thought itself love.”