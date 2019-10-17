And yet our souls cry out for the nourishment of analog encounters, particularly when it comes to music and the arts. We’re yearning for an organic antidote to digital overkill, evidenced in part by the fact that vinyl albums, independent bookstores and even film cameras are making comebacks.

That, at least, is how serial entrepreneur, concert promoter and music enthusiast Michael Dorf, the mastermind behind the Knitting Factory and City Winery performance venues, puts it in “Indulge Your Senses: Scaling Intimacy in a Digital World.” Dorf’s rather brief book, written with Paul Keegan, is an occasionally revealing account of his ups and downs in what might be called the music-industrial complex, dating to his days managing, and ultimately failing to launch, a Midwestern band called Swamp Thing.

AD

AD

Dorf, to put it in cynical terms, has figured out how to monetize a straightforward transaction between buyer and provider — the consumption of live music.

In 1987, the Milwaukee native and law school dropout launched, with his friend Lou Spitzer, the Knitting Factory in downtown Manhattan, not far from famed punk club CBGB. The Knit, in a former heroin den on the first floor of an unassuming, unpretty four-story building on East Houston Street, quickly became a mecca for fans of challenging new music, including shows I witnessed by drummer Bobby Previte’s adventurous avant-jazz group and guitar shredder Vernon Reid, of Living Colour fame. The venue was also the scene of celebrated performances by the likes of pianist Cecil Taylor, Sonic Youth, saxophonist-composer John Zorn and They Might Be Giants. Fun fact: Dorf turned down Phish and Harry Connick Jr. before they became major national artists.

The club’s vision was embodied by its name, a mix of the handmade and the manufactured. Like the Village Vanguard and other revered New York jazz clubs, the place was all about the immediacy of aural experience. A listener could, at close range, soak up sublime sounds, made by acclaimed young and veteran players, and commune with like-minded musical connoisseurs. “The magic inside the walls of the Knitting Factory was happening because of the community we were creating,” Dorf writes. “People came for the artistic, adventurous scene, a place where they could enjoy the warm vibe and connect with other lovers of music and art. It was a place where musicians felt welcome, where their fans enjoyed hanging out.”

AD

AD

Dorf, nothing if not ambitious, capitalized on the Knit’s regional success as a must-experience for serious music fans by sending live sets to college radio stations and releasing four live albums with A&M Records. Then came a 10-record deal with a Japanese label, a concert tour by Knit artists, a magazine, a book, relocation to Tribeca and a 350-band, multi-location festival that made history as the first to be streamed online. Not to mention a second club in Los Angeles and the formation of Knit Media — a conglomeration of Web developers, websites with video, a BET cable TV show, a record label and other ventures — which was collectively valued at $20 million in the late 1990s.

In 2003, Dorf exited the company (which continues to operate as Knitting Factory Entertainment). Ever restless, he began producing a series of high-profile tribute concerts at Carnegie Hall and discovered a passion for wine and winemaking. That eventually led to his development of a concept tailor-made for baby boomers — a combo music venue, winery and restaurant. City Winery, which opened Dec. 31, 2008, in New York with a Joan Osborne concert, has become Dorf’s most successful venture, with six additional U.S. locations, 1,400 employees and revenue of nearly $100 million.

His takeaway, as he explains it: Successful arts and entertainment ventures hinge entirely on creating self-contained experiences, whether found at places like Topgolf amusement centers or horror-themed escape rooms. It’s all about figuring out how to create “a sense of intimacy that makes you feel cared for, valued, and respected.”

AD

AD

For City Winery, that means a California/Italy vibe, a 300-person capacity, buildings marked by brick, exposed beams and wood floors, a candlelight effect via hanging paper lamps, artists who know how to bond with audiences and a motivational employee culture.

“Creating a deep connection to all your customers as a company grows may not be easy, but it’s hardly impossible,” he writes. Dorf’s been there, done that. What’s next?

Philip Booth contributes to Relix, JazzTimes and Jazziz, blogs at Jazzlands.com, and plays bass with Acme Jazz Garage. He was the pop music critic for the Tampa Tribune.

INDULGE YOUR SENSES

Scaling Intimacy in a Digital World

By Michael Dorf with Paul Keegan

Post Hill. 224 pages. $27

AD