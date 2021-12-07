But Keegan is constantly complicating this jolly holiday. “It was a December of crows,” she writes just before introducing us to the convent of the Good Shepherd nuns. The sisters take in unfortunate girls. “Little was known about the training school,” Keegan explains, but the laundry service provided by the convent is first rate — used by all the area restaurants, wealthy households and priests. If there are dark rumors about the place, well, what do you expect? “People said lots of things — and a good half of what was said could not be believed; never was there any shortage of idle minds or gossips about town.”