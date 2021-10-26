The novel opens with a mother confronting the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale. The test asks her to consider a series of statements — e.g. “I have looked forward with enjoyment to things” — and then pick from four multiple-choice responses. It’s exactly the kind of illusive choice that this mother revolts against. So instead of picking A, B, C or D, she provides little essay responses, like this: “I am a banshee, but cannot get comfortable with being one, am always swinging from bansheeism to playacting sweetness and back. The truth is I cannot play nice and don’t want to, but want to want to, some days.” With such naked honesty, Watkins provides a perfect articulation of her mutinous thoughts, the unresolvable tension between what she feels and what she knows is expected of her.