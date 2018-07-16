Suspense fiction loves a tight spot. From the dead-end alleys of noir to the locked rooms of Golden Age British mystery, nothing gins up anxiety so much as characters backed into a “No Exit” zone.

In her recent novels, Megan Abbott has been ingeniously amplifying the role that claustrophobia plays in the suspense formula: Not only are her settings confined — the elite clique of high school cheerleaders in “Dare Me” and the aspiring gymnasts and their obsessive moms in “You Will Know My Name” spend most of their lives sealed into gyms, locker rooms and family vans — but also the internal perspectives of her characters narrow as her stories reach their climactic moments. Abbott’s latest thriller, “Give Me Your Hand,” steadily intensifies its atmosphere of claustrophobia to the point of constriction. Indeed, this macabre story makes Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Pit and the Pendulum,” (the granddaddy of all “walls-closing-in” tales) seem as airy and expansive as the Grand Canyon.



“Give Me Your Hand,” by Megan Abbott (Little, Brown)

A rivalrous female relationship once again lies at the dark heart of Abbott’s novel. Kit Owens and Diane Fleming meet in high school. Both are smarter and more driven to succeed than their peers, but Diane has the advantage of being a well-off golden girl, while Kit, the daughter of a single mother, works afternoon shifts at the Golden Fry. The two become best friends, spending evenings studying chemistry in Kit’s cramped bedroom. “Be careful with that one,” Kit’s savvy mother ominously warns her daughter. When pressed to explain, she says: “Listen, Kit, there are some people who are trouble. They can’t help it . . . let them in, and they’ll swallow you whole.”

But of course 17-year-old Kit doesn’t listen to her mother; instead, she listens to her best friend, Diane, who whispers a monstrous secret into her ear. The friendship abruptly ends, but the terrible bond that secret forges can’t be broken. Ten years later, when Diane reappears in Kit’s life, Kit accuses her former friend of setting her up: “By telling me, you trapped me.”

Kit, by then, is living in a one of those “postgrad shoe boxes” and toiling night and day as a postdoc researcher in the high-pressure lab of Dr. Lena Severin. As her name suggests, Severin is a severe mentor. Indeed, like Diane and Kit herself, Severin is one of those strong women Abbott typically writes about whose ambition is laudable but whose manipulative behavior reaffirms the worst stereotypes about female relationships. And, then there’s the matter of Severin’s sadomasochistic fashion choices: “placenta red” lipstick, earrings “that were little silver scythes” and spiky “python boots.” Even more intimidating is Severin’s research, which has been awarded a highly competitive NIH grant:

“Behind their hands, behind their smirks, some of the post-docs call it Hatchet PMS. Medusa Menses. They’re all men except me, and they can’t even talk about it without twisting their mouths or ducking their heads or making Carrie or Lizzie Borden jokes.

But they all want in on the grant. It’s the sexy one, maybe a career-maker. “We all want in. I do. I’ve been waiting for it, working for it so long.”

The grant has allotted only two slots for researchers and Kit, as the only woman in the pack, thinks she has a good chance of being selected (especially given the gynecological focus of Severin’s research). That’s when Diane reappears. She’s been working as a crack researcher at Harvard and she’s just accepted Severin’s offer to join her lab. As the competition to squeeze into those two slots becomes more frenzied, one of the postdocs quips, “There will be blood.” Turns out, that’s no joke.



The author Megan Abbott (Drew Reilly)

Abbott deliciously draws out tension by hopping back and forth in time, slowly disclosing Diane’s skeleton-in-the-closet while divulging Kit’s moral failings that will inadvertently add to the body count. This is a baroque thriller where dead mice (and other things) suddenly drop out of ceilings and characters go missing in the labyrinthine passageways of Severin’s lab. Abbott deftly captures the blinkered focus and sky-high stress levels of the postdocs and, as always, she’s sharply attuned to the obsessions of her female characters. Here, for instance, is Kit idealizing Severin:

“All my life, I’ve only seen as much as a keyhole allows, side glances, small corners of something larger, more massive vision. But Dr. Severin — whose brain is immense and, it seems to me, very beautiful; no, sublime, beyond my reckoning — is able to see things I long to see, overarching networks, grand symphonies of the body, the brain, the genes, and the blood. . . . And working with Dr. Severin, I know I’ll see it all. And I’ll be part of the grander seeing, the illumination of darkness.”

The irony for Kit — and for most of the ambitious female characters who star in Abbott’s suspense stories — is that the person or prize they believe will open the way to a wider world always leads to some sort of solitary confinement. “Give Me Your Hand,” like so many of Abbott’s disturbing tales, dramatizes the adage, “Be careful what you wish for.”

Maureen Corrigan, who teaches literature at Georgetown University, is the book critic for the NPR program, “Fresh Air.” At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17, Megan Abbott will be at Politics and Prose, 5015 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington.